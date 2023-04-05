Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 516 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $130.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

