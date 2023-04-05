Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after acquiring an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in BioNTech by 714.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BioNTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,414 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BioNTech by 200.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioNTech by 21.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,527,000 after purchasing an additional 321,110 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.67.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

