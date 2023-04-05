Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $86,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 912,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,718,000 after purchasing an additional 483,845 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $206.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

