Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.