Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 54,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 27,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

