Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.67. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $178.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

