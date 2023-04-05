BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Further Reading

