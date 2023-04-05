Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $62,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 403,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 302,127 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.1 %

BAH stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

