Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of BAH opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

