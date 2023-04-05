Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Stock Position Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Braskem S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braskem Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAK. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.