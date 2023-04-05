Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

CVX stock opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $322.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.67.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

