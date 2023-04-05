Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Price Performance

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $73.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

