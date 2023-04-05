Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.06

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.97. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1,294,872 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Burford Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.42.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 161,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Burford Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Burford Capital by 8,775.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,440,000 after purchasing an additional 480,993 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Burford Capital by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

