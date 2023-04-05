Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

