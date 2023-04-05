Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $33.44

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.44, but opened at $35.88. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 506,359 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

