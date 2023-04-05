Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

JNJ stock opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

