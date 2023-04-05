Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,627 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.16% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $108,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 145,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 77,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 19,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CP opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

