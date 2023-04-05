Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.75

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 24571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.