Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.75

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 24571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
