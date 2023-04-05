Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

