CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 64,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.