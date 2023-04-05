CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 19,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $377.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

