CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

CDW Stock Down 2.3 %

CDW opened at $189.27 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

