ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $28.97. ChampionX shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 164,910 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

