Charif Souki Sells 404,400 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 404,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,672,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 3rd, Charif Souki sold 630,405 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $788,006.25.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Charif Souki sold 371,145 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $426,816.75.

On Monday, March 27th, Charif Souki sold 571,994 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $600,593.70.

On Friday, March 24th, Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $522,180.63.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $699,282.50.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

