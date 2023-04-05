Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 3,302 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

