Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,500 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $155,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $143,775.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $135,630.00.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of CCF opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $968.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 67.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chase during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chase during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chase by 66.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

