Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.33% of Chegg worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 276.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 149.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chegg Stock Performance
NYSE:CHGG opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chegg Profile
Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.
