Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. Purchases 1,860,015 Shares

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

