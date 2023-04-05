Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 1,023 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,734.84 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,604.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,537.50.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,847.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.