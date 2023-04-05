Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,734.84 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,604.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,537.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,847.50.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

