Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

