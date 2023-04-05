Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $126.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

