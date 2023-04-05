CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CMS opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

