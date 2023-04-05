Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,256.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,256 ($28.02) and last traded at GBX 2,252 ($27.97), with a volume of 120548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,213 ($27.48).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,270 ($28.19) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,286.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,093.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,002.59.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.69), for a total value of £780,500 ($969,324.39). In the last three months, insiders bought 626 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,096 and sold 100,675 shares valued at $219,858,366. Company insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

