Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,256.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,256 ($28.02) and last traded at GBX 2,252 ($27.97), with a volume of 120548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,213 ($27.48).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,270 ($28.19) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,286.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,093.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,002.59.
Insider Activity
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
See Also
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.