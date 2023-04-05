Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 672,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 102,598 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

