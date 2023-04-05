Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 985,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 372,736 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 157,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

