Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,477 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

XOM stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

