ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,093,651 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,347,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 29,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

NYSE:COP opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

