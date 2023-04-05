Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,623,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 221,967 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 11.03% of Copa worth $384,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 183,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 50,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.31. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Cowen raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.