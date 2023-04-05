Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Gregory English Sells 800,000 Shares

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO – Get Rating) insider Gregory English sold 800,000 shares of Core Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.62), for a total value of A$732,800.00 ($498,503.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

