Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Gregory English Sells 800,000 Shares

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO – Get Rating) insider Gregory English sold 800,000 shares of Core Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.62), for a total value of A$732,800.00 ($498,503.40).
Core Lithium Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 4.97.
Core Lithium Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.