CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,601 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $26,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.