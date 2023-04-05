Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Position Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,020 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.17% of Coupa Software worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Coupa Software Price Performance
COUP opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16.
