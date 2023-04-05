Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,106,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,806 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 12.10% of Coursera worth $214,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 21.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 17.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,003,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 351,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,583.

COUR opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $23.74.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

