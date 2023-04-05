Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

