Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $515,000 Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Universal Display by 48.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.90.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $168.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

