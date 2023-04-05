Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,147 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,624 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

