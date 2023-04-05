Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $173.85 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.37 and its 200-day moving average is $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

