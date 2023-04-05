CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

