CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.45% of CyberArk Software worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.54. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

