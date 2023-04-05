Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 299.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.40% of Daqo New Energy worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

DQ opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.